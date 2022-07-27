Orchid Price Up 0.6% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Orchid has a total market cap of $77.65 million and $30.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,755.42 or 0.99974381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

