OREO (ORE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330.00

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, OREO has traded up 50% against the dollar. OREO has a market capitalization of $25.09 and $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OREO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi.

