Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.80 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $80.80 million and $22.73 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.37 or 0.99954228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

