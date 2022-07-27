Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in July

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Orion Acquisition by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

OHPAW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,703. Orion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

