OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KIDS opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 7.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

