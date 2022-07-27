Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 229,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.