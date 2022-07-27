Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 987 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $213,908,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.
Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $169.75. 107,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,014. The firm has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
