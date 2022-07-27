Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 22,986 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 169,863 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 22,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,576. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

