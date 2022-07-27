Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 893 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FMC worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

FMC Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FMC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. 8,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

