Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 9,387 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GXC. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

NYSEARCA GXC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

