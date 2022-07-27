Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 219,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

