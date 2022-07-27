Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 73,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

