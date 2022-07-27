Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Centene Trading Down 1.5 %

Centene stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

