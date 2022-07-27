Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. 53,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,356. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

