Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $232,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.3 %

OSK stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

