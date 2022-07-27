OUP Management Co. LLC Has $29.60 Million Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

OUP Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827,562 shares during the quarter. IonQ comprises approximately 22.5% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OUP Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.17% of IonQ worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IonQ Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

IONQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 21,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,454. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

