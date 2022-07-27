PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

