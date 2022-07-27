Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on August 12th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $45.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

