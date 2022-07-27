Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $136.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

