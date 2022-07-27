Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,152,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 135,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

