Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.43

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.43 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.23), with a volume of 3,053,237 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.07 million and a P/E ratio of 628.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.43.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

