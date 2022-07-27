Pan American Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

