Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.30

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.30 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 94.35 ($1.14). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,018,182 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.21. The stock has a market cap of £744.61 million and a P/E ratio of -96.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

