Parachute Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Parachute has a total market cap of $363,667.90 and $87,057.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

