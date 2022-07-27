Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Shares Down 13.7%

Shares of Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL – Get Rating) dropped 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Park Place Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16.
About Park Place Energy
Trillion Energy International, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
