PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Cap of $29.23 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00423474 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.97 or 0.02178576 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004847 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00302261 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 167,135,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

