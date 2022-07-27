Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.17 ($0.13), with a volume of 247451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

Parsley Box Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.34.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

