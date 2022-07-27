Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

