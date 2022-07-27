Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.48. 49,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 65.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

