PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $306.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

