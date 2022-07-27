Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PWOD stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD)
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.