Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $165,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

