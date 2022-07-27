Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of PNR opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

