Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

