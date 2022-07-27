Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,479,000 after buying an additional 210,582 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

PFE opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

