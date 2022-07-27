Phibro Animal Health Co. (PAHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.52. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.