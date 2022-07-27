Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 2,734 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 891,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,621,563.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,789 shares of company stock worth $4,327,805. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

