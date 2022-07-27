Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on BEP. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

