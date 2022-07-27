Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,344,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.