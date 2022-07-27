Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 139,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

