Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $278.51 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.85.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

