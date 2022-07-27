Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

