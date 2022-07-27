Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 30th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 155,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,440. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3886 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

