PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
PLDT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PHTCF remained flat at $30.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. PLDT has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $30.23.
PLDT Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHTCF)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.