PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PHTCF remained flat at $30.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. PLDT has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

