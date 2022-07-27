Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $52.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,681,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $17,512,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.