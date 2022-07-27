PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $578,292.93

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $578,292.93 and approximately $25.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,742.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.55 or 0.07002631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00257398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00132700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00701707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00551025 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005655 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,382 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

