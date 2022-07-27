Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 3,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $976.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

