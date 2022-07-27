Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 3,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $976.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.
In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.
