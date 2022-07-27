Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

