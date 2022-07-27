Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Private Bancorp of America Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PBAM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.27. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $31.90.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
