Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Private Bancorp of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PBAM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.27. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

