Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

