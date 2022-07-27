Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,688. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,878 shares of company stock valued at $802,058. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

